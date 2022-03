I was on H1B and spouse on H4, have been filing US tax for 2015-2020 as married filing jointly and have been in US 365 days for all 5 years.

In 2021 - we stayed from Jan to April 2021 which is less than 183 days in US and have income only for that period in US. My question is "should we use 6013 h Election" form ? My CA is suggesting it however i am not convinced after reading about 6013h form. Please help.

Thanks