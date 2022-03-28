I sold my house last year. A portion of the house included a residential rental. The buyer was several weeks late closing escrow. I charged the buyer a per day penalty to cover my mortgage interest and property taxes, which amounted to a couple thousand dollars. However, now I am wondering how to report that cash to the IRS (and I am annoyed that I didn’t charge him enough to cover my taxes).

Note: the title company did send me Form 1099-S. Line 2 (Gross proceeds) did not include the buyer penalty, and Box 4 (other consideration) was not checked.

Questions: