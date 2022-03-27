Is there no way of getting the inspection report before placing a bid?

There is no time. Also the seller has no incentive to do your homework for you.

If a seller presented you a complete inspection report you would have no idea if they picked a person that would promise to miss the big stuff. Your real estate agent would still advise you to get a report that you paid for.

I am hearing stories about multiple offers on the first day on the market. A seller in that situation would never wait for you to get an inspection report before you even made an offer. Plus they wouldn't want 10 different potential bidders to spend 3 to 4 hours each with their inspector in the house.

If there's an inspection contingency and the seller doesn't want to reduce the asking price to account for the repairs, wouldn't I have lost money and time?

Yes you are out the cost of the inspection, and you are out the time to schedule the inspection and get the report. But the alternative would be to skip the inspection and then discover a $20,000 problem the week after settlement.

Getting the report allows the price to be renegotiated to reflect what was found. If the seller refuses to make the changes you want, then you can walk away and get your deposit returned.

Any tricks to knowing the value to place in a reasonable offer?

The reasonable offer takes place before the inspection. The seller then picks the winner. If the buyer has an inspection contingency then there is an opportunity to adjust the price or to require fixes before settlement takes place. Even if the seller refuses to make any concessions you can still cancel the deal.

Your real estate agent can help you determine a fair price, and develop a strategy for making an offer that is more likely to be selected.