0

I am looking to buy my first home and I am confused as to how to avoid the lengthy process without knowing what is negotiable and what isn't when it comes to the inspection step.

If there's an inspection contingency and the seller doesn't want to reduce the asking price to account for the repairs, wouldn't I have lost money and time? I can't see how this process can be done for multiple places without the buyer losing out on some, if not many, good homes.

Am I expected to go through homes over and over again and pay for the inspection fee, wait for the inspection, negotiate? Any tricks to knowing the value to place in a reasonable offer? I understand that the lender wouldn't give me money without an inspection and I wouldn't want a place without the inspection either.

Improve this question

2 Answers 2

Reset to default
2

In my (limited) experience, I think of an inspection as an insurance policy. It's there to catch potentially expensive surprises that aren't obvious from a walkthrough at a regular showing.

You should factor in any repairs / updates that are obvious from your showings in your offer. For example, you would expect to pay less for a fixer-upper than a recently remodeled house.

You should already be committed enough to a house when buying an inspection that you will proceed with buying it if there are no major unexpected surprises.

If there are surprises, it's reasonable to try to negotiate them, but it's not a guarantee that the seller will negotiate. If the seller does not give you the accommodations you're seeking, you will have lost time, but you will have actually saved yourself money: had you gone ahead with the purchase, you would be faced with unexpected expensive repairs.

Improve this answer
1
2

Is there no way of getting the inspection report before placing a bid?

There is no time. Also the seller has no incentive to do your homework for you.

If a seller presented you a complete inspection report you would have no idea if they picked a person that would promise to miss the big stuff. Your real estate agent would still advise you to get a report that you paid for.

I am hearing stories about multiple offers on the first day on the market. A seller in that situation would never wait for you to get an inspection report before you even made an offer. Plus they wouldn't want 10 different potential bidders to spend 3 to 4 hours each with their inspector in the house.

If there's an inspection contingency and the seller doesn't want to reduce the asking price to account for the repairs, wouldn't I have lost money and time?

Yes you are out the cost of the inspection, and you are out the time to schedule the inspection and get the report. But the alternative would be to skip the inspection and then discover a $20,000 problem the week after settlement.

Getting the report allows the price to be renegotiated to reflect what was found. If the seller refuses to make the changes you want, then you can walk away and get your deposit returned.

Any tricks to knowing the value to place in a reasonable offer?

The reasonable offer takes place before the inspection. The seller then picks the winner. If the buyer has an inspection contingency then there is an opportunity to adjust the price or to require fixes before settlement takes place. Even if the seller refuses to make any concessions you can still cancel the deal.

Your real estate agent can help you determine a fair price, and develop a strategy for making an offer that is more likely to be selected.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.