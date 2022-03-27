I am an EU, non-Swiss, non-American citizen currently residing in Switzerland where I plan to stay indefinitely, perhaps with a little pause to live in the US for a year.

I would like to invest my money in the US market to have access to index funds such as S&P500 etc, as I understand there are no options with equivalent returns in Switzerland and since I am living and working in Switzerland this is already a bet on the Swiss economy.

I should mention that I work for an American company and may receive stock options of said company in the future.

Do I have access to such investments? Would be done via my local bank or only a few select banks offer this service? I tried to look on the websites of major banks such as UBS and Credit Suisse but couldn't find this specific information.

Also, how are taxes going to work? Am I to be taxed both in the US and in Switzerland, if not both, in which one?