How do I calculate my highest account value of stocks for a particular year from my demat account for 2020 and 2021?

I'd suggest going by your statements and finding the highest value reported on your statements during the year. If you get no statements at all and made no transactions, then go with either year-end or year-start (the highest), but that would be an approximation.

From FinCEN instructions:

The maximum value of an account is a reasonable approximation of the greatest value of currency or nonmonetary assets in the account during the calendar year. Periodic account statements may be relied on to determine the maximum value of the account, provided that the statements fairly reflect the maximum account value during the calendar year.

I am planning to fill fbar for 2020 and 2021 this year as I wasn't aware that this is required to be filled. What should be the right response as to FBAR being filed late for 2020 without getting penalties?

That may be a problem since the penalties are pretty steep. I'd suggest talking to a professional EA/CPA/Tax Attorney specializing in delinquent FBARs.

Do i need to amend my tax return for 2020 to include my Indian account interest earnings? If yes, does this need to be done first before filing FBAR?

Absolutely. The FBAR non-filing penalties are significantly higher if there's undisclosed income related to the undisclosed accounts. The whole purpose of FBAR is to curtail tax evasion.

Is ULIP insurance also required to be reported?

I believe so, it's a form of investment from my understanding and has a cash value.

I pay insurance premium in lumpsum and has a tenure of 10 years of payment, and it matures in 15 years. Does this need to be reported as well?

Do you pay insurance premiums while in the US? Then you may be liable for an additional excise tax (IRC Sec. 4371).