I am on h1b and have been working in US for more than a couple of years now. I came to know recently that FBAR is required to be filled. Subsequently, I started researching about it and trying to fill out the form. It's a little overwhelming and have some queries.
How do I calculate my highest account value of stocks for a particular year from my demat account for 2020 and 2021? I didn't sell any stocks in these years. I did earn some dividend income which I will not down wherever required. There's no way for me to know what was the highest investment value of the account in 2020 and 2021 as they keep fluctuating everyday.
Similar to above, how do I know the highest value of my mutual funds for 2020 and 2021.
I am planning to fill fbar for 2020 and 2021 this year as I wasn't aware that this is required to be filled. What should be the right response as to FBAR being filed late for 2020 without getting penalties?
Do i need to amend my tax return for 2020 to include my Indian account interest earnings? If yes, does this need to be done first before filing FBAR?
Is ULIP insurance also required to be reported?
I pay insurance premium in lumpsum and has a tenure of 10 years of payment, and it matures in 15 years. Does this need to be reported as well?
Apologies that I have asked so many queries in one post so as to keep it in one place. I have searched in forums and websites, but the above questions are somewhat specific and I didn't get a clear picture. Also, I am not in a position to hire a CPA and have to do it on my own.