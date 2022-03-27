0

I understand that I allowed to make passive income being on an visa and not be actively employed / working for another company. I am not trying to work for another company, but I just want to pool money with other investors into buying a house and using it for short term rentals.

  • Does being in an LLC mean that I am employed by the LLC ?

  • Has anyone else done this before ?

  • Can I legally do this ?

I found conflicting answers on the web:

Looking for some guidance on this question

Improve this question
New contributor
Dhruv is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Dhruv is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.