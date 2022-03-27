I understand that I allowed to make passive income being on an visa and not be actively employed / working for another company. I am not trying to work for another company, but I just want to pool money with other investors into buying a house and using it for short term rentals.
Does being in an LLC mean that I am employed by the LLC ?
Has anyone else done this before ?
Can I legally do this ?
I found conflicting answers on the web:
- avvo says I should avoid it
- this source says that it is possible
Looking for some guidance on this question