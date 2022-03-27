I understand that I allowed to make passive income being on an visa and not be actively employed / working for another company. I am not trying to work for another company, but I just want to pool money with other investors into buying a house and using it for short term rentals.

Does being in an LLC mean that I am employed by the LLC ?

Has anyone else done this before ?

Can I legally do this ?

I found conflicting answers on the web:

Looking for some guidance on this question