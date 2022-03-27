0

This is probably a simple question, but I don't know much about investing, so here goes:

Some time ago, though I can't find it again now, I read a couple of responses on this site saying that these index funds historically only "lose" for very short times, as far as I can remember they said that they always recover within a year or two even after a large market crash.

However, looking at the graphs for S&P and Dow Jones on Wikipedia, that seems wrong. In fact, it seems that if someone invested in an index fund based on S&P 500 around the year 2000, they might have been in a loss until around 12 years later (unless they exited within a short time during late 2007 / early 2008, and possibly not even then if corrected for inflation). Am I correct in reading these graphs at face value, or is this dependent on some other information and the actual value did rise faster that the graphs indicate?

Historically, 20 year market returns have always been positive but there have been a number of 10 year periods where it lost money. The most recent one was from 2000 to 2009 and is called the Lost Decade (a loss of about 7% for the SPY). For someone who invested at the end of 1999, it took almost 11 years to break even. The DJIA fared a bit better, breaking even in about 9-1/2 years.

The accuracy of your two graphs depends on if they accounted for dividends. While it's not a huge amount, the SPY yielded an average of about 2% during that decade.

  • Thanks. You answered my question. You mentioned dividends, though, and I was wondering if dividends offset whatever inflation was in those years. Because if they didn't, and maybe even if they did, the number of years to cut it even in adjust-for-inflation dollars might even be greater than ten years. And that's not even considering the costs for handling the index funds.
    – ispiro
    13 mins ago
There are no guarantees on either the short or long term that any investment will continue to rise. That has just been the general trend historically. You can always take any two arbitrary dates and show that a strategy was brilliant or stupid, but you are still looking at the short term volatility. Contrary to what you may believe, 8-10 years is not the long term. You could have just as easily picked two other dates to prove the opposite. However, try that on a 20 or 30 year horizon and the trend becomes clearer.

Also, consider that most people invest gradually over time. They don't just drop a bunch of money in at year X and then take it all out at year Y. You would likely have been investing during those dips and seen pretty good returns on that money that evened things out.

  • Thanks. I had not considered that last point of investments being done over time instead of once in and once out.
    – ispiro
    9 mins ago

