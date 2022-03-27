This is probably a simple question, but I don't know much about investing, so here goes:

Some time ago, though I can't find it again now, I read a couple of responses on this site saying that these index funds historically only "lose" for very short times, as far as I can remember they said that they always recover within a year or two even after a large market crash.

However, looking at the graphs for S&P and Dow Jones on Wikipedia, that seems wrong. In fact, it seems that if someone invested in an index fund based on S&P 500 around the year 2000, they might have been in a loss until around 12 years later (unless they exited within a short time during late 2007 / early 2008, and possibly not even then if corrected for inflation). Am I correct in reading these graphs at face value, or is this dependent on some other information and the actual value did rise faster that the graphs indicate?