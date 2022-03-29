I've been a retail investor for 40+ years and a retail trader for the past 20 years so I've learned a bit about financial markets.

About 5 years ago I considered turning much of this over to a money manager. I met with a decent number of them in my area and other than one of them, I was not impressed with their knowledge or ability. They glossed over or omitted details like market drawdowns while exaggerating performance. Some offered cherry picked accounts to demonstrate proficiency - for example, showing account performance since March 9th, 2009 (the end of the 50% drop in the market).

Apart from that, for me to have gone forward with any of them would have required their getting close to duplicating market performance AND losing less in down markets. If you can do that, you're worth your fees. None of them did so nor did any of their recommended funds.

About the only way that I could trust an advisor would be if he came highly recommended from a family member or trusted professional such as my lawyer or accountant AND they provided an audited track record with acceptable performance.

FWIW, I still do it myself.