Is there a limit per year ?

There isn't a limit on the the grandson, but there might be on the grandfather. The local laws will apply.

Does grandson have to pay gift tax to US government?

The grandson as a US citizen will not have to pay any gift taxes.

The gift will have to be accounted for when the son or his parents fill out the financial aid forms. It can impact how much aid they qualify for. If there is no need for financial aid, then the gift will not be included in a education linked forms.

What documents are needed by grandfather?

That depends on where the grandfather lives and what country they are a citizen of.

Note: if the grandfather lives in the US then they maybe able to increase the amount they give by sending the money directly to the school.