Complete beginner here. Eyes sore and brain bent from reading. My question too basic for anyone to answer it seems. It is this:

I start off with the new chart of accounts. I spend $50 on gas. How do I enter that?

Credit cash with $50 ? Debit the expense account 'auto/fuel' with $50?

Or do one of those and gnucash does the other?

Or what?

This the essence of the whole thing, I think, but not spelled out that i could find.

:)