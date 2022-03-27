As for recording this in a double-entry accounting system, you're absolutely on the right track. You need to credit the source of funds (your Cash account in this case) with $50, and debit the destination account (Expenses:auto:fuel) with the same amount. If you also bought a chocolate bar at the service station, you can use transaction splits to show that the $50 was spent partly on Expenses:auto:fuel and partly on Expenses:snacks.
If you're using GnuCash as your accounting system, there are at least two ways to record this transaction:
-
You can bring up the Transfer Funds entry screen (and there are at least 3 ways to do that in GnuCash, including clicking on the Transfer icon in the icon bar). Fill in the relevant fields in this entry screen (some fields are optional) and at the absolute minimum these will include the Amount, Date, Transfer From and Transfer To fields. A description (eg. "Caltex, North Melbourne") and memo (eg. "last fill-up before trip to Ballarat") will help the entry to make more sense when you look at it later on.
-
OR (and I prefer this method) you can select your Expenses:auto:fuel account from your main Accounts screen in GnuCash. This will open up the register for the Expenses:auto:fuel account in its own tab, allowing you to directly enter your transaction into the account register. Since you're working in the Expenses:auto:fuel tab, GnuCash will automatically create a transaction split with that account pre-selected when you create a new transaction. Fill in that line, then tab down to the next blank split line in the transaction where you can select Assets:Current Assets:Cash as the account to be credited.
The next time you need to enter a similar transaction in your Expenses:auto:fuel register, just start typing the same transaction description in a new blank transaction line, and GnuCash will automatically fill in similar details for the rest of the transaction. You can either accept the suggested details, or update them to the actual transaction details.