I had a short-term investment payoff $40k. This figure will appear on the K-1 which I will receive in August. Meanwhile, what's the easiest place to stick this figure somewhere while doing estimated taxes? Is it OK to simply add it to "Other Income".
-
Sure.... But then of course, maybe your country's laws say something different. We'll never know I guess.– littleadv29 mins ago
-
@littleadv Please read this meta post. OP is a new user whose location is in his or her user profile.– Ben Miller - Remember Monica57 secs ago