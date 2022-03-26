I bought put options on RSX that shall expire April 1 2022. Obviously, I want to sell them for cash through my discount broker, Questrade, as soon as possible!

I fail to understand anything in https://infomemo.theocc.com/infomemos?number=50218. Please simplify it. Does OCC Memo 50218 mean that after March 22 2022, I can sell my April 1 2022 RSX put options for cash through my discount broker Questrade — normally, like before RSX stopped trading?