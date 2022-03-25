0

I have worked in India for first 11 months of FY. In 12th month, I have worked in Hongkong. Do i need to pay 12th month tax as per India tax rules of HK tax rules?

Improve this question
New contributor
Chandra is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Chandra is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.