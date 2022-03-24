I have a rental property in Austin, TX that I have rented out to a single tenant. My tenant frequently reaches out to me with various requests, worried something is wrong with the home that can affect her health and safety. She is a senior citizen and lives by herself.

The best example I have are gas leaks. I have been asked multiple times to call contractors because my tenant believed she smelled gas in the home and every single time no leak was found. Unfortunately, I am left with a service call fee (for instance, $150), which I have been refusing to pay with the grounds that nothing was found in the home. My tenant is losing her patience with me because she believes I have no concern for her health and safety. I am losing my patience with her because she is mistakenly believing there is something wrong with the home and I have become financially responsible for her peace of mind, when all the equipment is functioning correctly.

My tenant has had four contractor visits in the last 6 months for gas leaks without any leaks being found in the home.

I would particularly like to know about the law. It sounds counter-intuitive to me that I have to pay out of pocket for any troubleshooting expenses of such sort, especially when they are reocurring. On top of that, I would like to know the best and common practices by other landlords in the US.