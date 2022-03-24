Imagine I bought 1 Bitcoin or any similarly liquid asset for 1.000 €. Imagine the market price went up to 10.000 €. If I sell at market value, I made a 9.000 € taxable profit.

Is it legal to weasel out of this tax by selling the asset for 1.000 €, which is below market price?

This is one of those questions that defy all intuition for me. It is self-evident that I should be able to sell anything at any price I like if there is an interested buyer. On the other hand, this seems like blatant tax fraud.

You can make a fat finger error on an online exchange, nobody will accuse you of avoiding taxes. But what if you sell at a low price to a relative or a friend? Even if this relative or friend immediately sells the asset at the market value, with progressive taxes and other non-linearities of the tax system, the government will get less money in the end.

If possible, I would like an answer for any particular jurisdiction, preferably a European one. If not, I am still curious to see what is your personal moral opinion.