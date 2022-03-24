Vanguard states that their index funds are re-balanced every 4 months or when the management (exceptionally) considers it necessary.

I imagine the FED raising rates several times during 2022 and 2023 will make the Vanguard U.S. bonds index funds to get re-balanced, but is there any way to know when will this has already happened, in order to buy fund shares only when it is mostly composed by bonds with the higher rates?

In other words, imagine I want to buy a bonds fund's shares only when it is mostly composed by funds with (at least) 2% of interest rate. Is this possible?

Edit

By 'higher rates' I mean interest rates, not the bond rating (AA+, AAA etc.)