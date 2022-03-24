I have watched The Big Short several times, watched a bunch of clips, and searched in youtube lots of explanatory videos. I am not even close to understand all the concepts shown in the movie, but I do have some basic understanding of them.

My understanding is that the characters in the Big Short don't really "short" in the sense of "shorting" stocks (as in borrowing a stock, selling it right away, then wait for the stock to decrease in price so they can profit the difference). They short (as in, bet that something will decrease in value) mortgage bonds by "buying" Credit Default Swaps, which my understanding is that it's basically an insurance contract in case the bonds are defaulted.

As an insurance contract, they need to pay premiums on them, until the bonds fail, or until the contracts expire. If the contract expire, then the insurer keeps the money from the premiums. I think I am not far off in all these.

Now in the movie (and in real life) the bonds, did fail, so the characters of the movie gets money. Now, how does that work? Few questions below

They constantly mention that if the bonds fail over 8%, the whole bond is worthless. why is that? to me it sounds like even decreasing 50% or 60%, there is still money being paid for that bond, so it shouldn't be completely worthless (big loss, probably yes, but worthless? maybe they just overused the word worthless?)

How does "selling" a CDS work? for example if I have fire insurance on a house, and it burns down, I don't need to "sell" anything. I just go to the insurer and get a new house. I would expect the characters just go to their insurer and get the money stated in the contract.

why do the characters run into the risk of "sell it all or lose it all"? to me it sounds at the point they were selling their CDS, everyone in the world knew about it. why would anyone "buy" stuff from them?

I hope my questions made sense.