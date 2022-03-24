There are various sources indicating that in the United States, the Wash Sale rule does not apply to Cryptocurrencies as they are considered property rather than securities. Does that mean that it is permissible, to sell a crypto currency position that is down, thereby realizing the loss, immediately buy it back, and use the "harvested loss" to offset realized capital gains elsewhere? If this is indeed permissible, it would seem that one could simply sell and rebuy every time a position is sufficiently down (because this would be strictly better than to just hold it) possibly generating large amounts of realized losses. What's the catch?