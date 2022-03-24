Is there a formula to split profit after sale of a house, two people put in 15000 each and one parent put in 35000 to help offset mortgage.
-
2There is no single way to do this; many different things could be considered 'fair', or legal, but what really matters is the understanding / agreement at the time the house was purchased / the funds were leant. Was this discussed between all parties in the past?– Grade 'Eh' Bacon6 hours ago
1 Answer
There are lots of formulas you could use, but the parties involved will have to decide what is fair for themselves.