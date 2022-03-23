Approximately ten years ago, we received some long-held real estate in Moscow. Last year, we sold it. My understanding is that we owe capital gains tax based on the difference between the value at the time it was received and the sale price. The primary residence exception does not apply in this case.

How do I obtain a) a fair estimate of the property in 2011 and b) good enough documentation for the IRS for this scenario?

We are not able to access the giver's tax records to see what the declared value of the gift was at that time (it was presumably written off against their lifetime estate tax exemption anyway).