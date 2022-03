Kumar could keep hold of the 100 shares, and short 100 shares at the same time.

As an example, and ignoring all the trading fees involved, if the shares go down from $140 to $100, then:-

Kumar loses $40 x 100 = $4000 on the shares he holds.

Kumar gains $40 x 100 = $4000 on the shares he shorted, when he buys 100 shares back.

The reverse happens if the shares unexpectedly go up in value.

But in practice, there's no real advantage in doing that compared with selling his 100 shares at their current high price, and keeping the money until the market settles.