I filed my taxes (married filing jointly) in early February and owed $2,075 in taxes on AGI of $160,750. I have 2 children (ages 6 and 8) who I claim as dependents.

We were issued 6 monthly payments for the first half of the child tax credit from August-December 2021 for $462.00 each.

After paying the $2,075 owed after filing our 2021 taxes, I received a check for $2,775 from the feds a few days ago. I think this is the second half of the 2021 child tax credit, but why was I sent a check after owing money to the feds at filing?