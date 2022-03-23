0

For example I am looking at the stock ticker $USER.

I know that it does not include employee options (I think) but does it include other dilutive shares or not? Usually companies have 2 parts for this, basic and diluted average shares where diluted presumably included this stuff, however looking at the $USER stock it seems as though they do not break it out into basic and diluted which is confusing me.

enter image description here

Page 69 of their recent annual report: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1557127/000155712722000018/a2021form10k.htm Thanks

In includes vested restricted shares. If you look at the Statement of Stockholder's Equity on page 71, you'll see the accounting:

enter image description here

