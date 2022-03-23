I listed a dress for $300 on FB Marketplace. The buyer uses Zelle so I set up an account because D said that was the only way she sent funds. She said she sent Zelle the money. So I get an email from Zelle saying I was restricted due to a balance limit. "D" stated she would help me by sending them an additional $400. So by her doing that I was upgraded to a BUSINESS USER which gives me UNLIMITED ACCESS. She said I should see the transaction on Zelle but I see nothing but a link to my bank. There has been no activity on my bank account. I sent an email to Zelle that I could not link them like I can with Paypal. So they ask for a $400 gift card and I sent that. Zelle then asks for $500 for a certificate form fee as insurance to my business account but I will be credited. Zelle says funds will be reflected in 12 hours. Next ZELLE informs me "that we now have an excise today regarding the release of my funds. VAT(VALUE ADDED TAX) and ZELLE charges of $800.00 USD was placed on my account.". They apologize for not informing me along with the upgrade of my ZELLE account as it is a mandatory excise "We want you to known that this is the final clearance in order for your funds to be released and your account will be credited". Then the next day another notice from Zelle that they have order from IMF (International Monetary Fund) to charge $1000GBP on every transaction they do over $1000. I don't know what to do at this point because I prefer not to sink another grand into a scam as it sounds like it is to me. Advice appreciated