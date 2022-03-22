I lived in the US for over 6 years and had few credit cards opened. I left the US over a year ago and became a non-resident alien (I'm not a US citizen). At the moment I don't intent to return in any foreseeable future, but I still use one Chase credit card (and pay it on time without carrying over the balance). I'm wondering, whether I must close this credit card or can I just pay the full remaining balance and keep it "dormant"?