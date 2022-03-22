Let me explain it simply. My hoa fee and related house expenses are in the range of a thousand dollars per month. Food for me and my dependents is around $30 a day. My car drives around 50-100 miles a day, the gas is a similar amount. Then my dependents (a adult child and spouse) have these same expenses.

All told my monthly expense just for keeping the lights on is $5-10,000 a month. The ach limit at my bank is in a similar range. I don't want to use BOFA because I don't like their mortgage terms. Chase has the highest limit of any bank which I suppose I could use. I need to move money from my stock account to my checking to pay expenses. Is there any way to do this without changing banks or handling paper checks? Even if I have unlimited net worth I lack the capacity to spend it on even basic expenses.

Also, although chase claims to have a $100,000 daily limit, it's also the least capitalized of any bank and I fear that any bank run would destroy it first.