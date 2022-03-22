-2

Let me explain it simply. My hoa fee and related house expenses are in the range of a thousand dollars per month. Food for me and my dependents is around $30 a day. My car drives around 50-100 miles a day, the gas is a similar amount. Then my dependents (a adult child and spouse) have these same expenses.

All told my monthly expense just for keeping the lights on is $5-10,000 a month. The ach limit at my bank is in a similar range. I don't want to use BOFA because I don't like their mortgage terms. Chase has the highest limit of any bank which I suppose I could use. I need to move money from my stock account to my checking to pay expenses. Is there any way to do this without changing banks or handling paper checks? Even if I have unlimited net worth I lack the capacity to spend it on even basic expenses.

Also, although chase claims to have a $100,000 daily limit, it's also the least capitalized of any bank and I fear that any bank run would destroy it first.

  • Is your income going directly to your stock (I presume you mean investment) account? Or is that the source of all of your income? Is your take home not enough to cover these expenses? Plus i think your fears about Chase are unfounded - history has shown that the Fed will let a few smaller banks fail but will protect the big boys.
    – D Stanley
    31 mins ago
  • What daily limit are you referring to? Put your spend on a credit card (or several). Pay it off monthly via bill pay or ACH; if you pay on time and in full, you'll pay zero interest. Stop worrying about bank runs and keep your savings/checking balances under $250k to keep within FDIC protection.
    – ceejayoz
    28 mins ago
  • Ok I guess I can use chase then
    – J Jj
    25 mins ago
  • I'm not saying that's the right answer - I'm just trying to understand why you have to transfer so much. Can your income not go into your checking account and prevent so many transfers?
    – D Stanley
    20 mins ago

