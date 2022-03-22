Say you owe $1k on credit card A. You get a new credit card, B, and ask for a balance transfer from A to B for $4k. What happens? Do you end up with a negative -$3k balance on A? Or would B typically ask A for your current balance and only do a $1k transfer?
1 Answer
Do you end up with a negative -$3k balance on A?
If you overpay, A will typically refund the money after some period of time.
Or would B typically ask A for your current balance and only do a $1k transfer?
They likely will check. If you overpay, they may treat the excess as a cash advance and will hammer you on fees and interest.