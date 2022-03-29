If you think your emergency fund is to fix an alternator on your car. Do whatever.

If you think your emergency fund is to claw your way through your basic expenses after being laid off when there's a broad economic down turn and there is no available credit for several months; cash is king. Selling investments you've had for years when they're getting clobbered is compounding a bad situation. An emergency is when your income disappears.

When you're young and single, your whole life is an emergency. The idea of letting a, relatively, large amount of cash sit idle doesn't make a lot of sense to me. But similarly, if you're budgeting by putting your anticipated car insurance premium in a robo advisor fund to try to juice an extra $50 out of it before you need to renew your 6-month policy, that's silly. You're just setting yourself up for a dumb problem.

If you're older, married, have kids, a mortgage, etc, you really don't want to be selling clobbered investments to make a mortgage payment when the economy is in the tank; in part because you simply have less time. When you do this you're stealing from your future.

I sleep better at night with a strong allocation of cash. It's the worst investment. But I've seen theses cycles come, I've watched friends struggle. You need to plan as though no one will come help. As you get more established and have more obligations to other people you should be sitting on more cash. You just don't want to find yourself making decisions out of necessity.

Finding out you have less money than you think when you're in an emergency is like finding out your life vest is only rated for half of your weight while you're drowning. You just don't need to be in that situation.