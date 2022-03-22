2

I used to have about 4 months of expenses in a savings account as a "rainy day fund" in case of emergencies.

The last year or so, though, I've switched to having a minimum of expenses (about 1 month's average expenses) in my savings account and moving everything else into investments. I keep my investments in a robo-advisor account, so when I make withdrawals the robo-advisor calculates the optimal shares to sell to minimize my tax burden. Withdrawals take less than a week, which suits my needs.

When I suddenly need cash, I just withdraw from the investments. Yes, I have to pay taxes on the withdrawal, and sometimes I catch a cycle where I need to withdraw money while my index fund values are down. However, both of these costs seem drastically outweighed by the financial benefits of having 3 months of expenses actually invested year-round rather than sitting in a savings account and not earning.

Am I misunderstanding the cost-benefit calculus here? All constructive criticism is very welcome!

There's not a "right" answer so long as you can get to the cash in a reasonable time (e.g. a day or two at the most). One con of having the emergency fund in risky investments is that the value of those investments can go down. Granted it's less likely historically, but math tells us that downturns are relatively harder to recover from - meaning that after a 10% down period, for example, your investments need to go up by 11.1% to recover. Again, that recovery happens more often than not, but it shows that downturns and upturns are not equivalent.

Plus, if you have an emergency at the end of a down period, you may be hesitant to sell at a loss, instead opting to borrow the money or find some other means.

Since the point of a liquid emergency fund is to NOT borrow money to pay for emergencies, this can be a negative consequence of keeping your emergency fund in risky investments.

Plus, at some point, your emergency fund should be much smaller than your retirement or other investments, so the potential gain is not significant relative to the gains in your other investments.

I'm not saying that it's a terrible idea, but you do need to be aware of the risks associated with investing your emergency fund.

