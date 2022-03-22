-1

I know markets are driven by multiple factors and any news, any time can cause market to go up and down. Assuming there is no major event/news during the day, at the time when market opens, what is the best way to determine if market will go up or down today.

I am tracking certain ETF and if I need to day trade, this information will be very handy. I am new to trading and may be this is a naive questions but this will help me learn.

Improve this question
New contributor
OpenStack is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
6
  • 1
    invent a time machine perhaps.
    – Robert Longson
    1 hour ago
  • 3
    I strongly recommend you avoid getting into day trading based on a question like this... you can lose a lot of money quickly. Long-term investing in simple diversified low-fee funds does not have anywhere near the level of risk of daytrading, especially when you are this new.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    54 mins ago
  • 2
    Even just the phrase "if I need to day trade" makes me nervous when I read it.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    53 mins ago
  • @Grade'Eh'Bacon: What you said makes sense. I entered market when it was all time high (around Dec 21) and then market fell. I have had some success using day trading. I can be wrong but I believe if one does not get greedy and follow rules, one can make money day trading as well.
    – OpenStack
    26 mins ago
  • If any of us knew the answer to your question, do you think that it would be to our benefit to let more people in on such a wonderful money-making secret? The reality is that no one knows how to predict the market with accuracy.
    – Bob Baerker
    19 mins ago

2 Answers 2

Reset to default
3

At the beginning of the day, begin waiting. Wait until the end of the day, and compare the price of the ETF then to the price at the beginning of the day. If it is higher, the market will go up that day (and already has - look, it was correct!); if it is lower, the market will go down (and already has - correct again!).

Improve this answer
3
  • This is factually wrong and bad advice.
    – ApplePie
    36 mins ago
  • 1
    @ApplePie It's not real advice, but how is it factually wrong?
    – Hart CO
    33 mins ago
  • 1
    With all due respect I thought this was sarcasm. ` begin waiting. Wait until the end of the day,`. i don't know how this is helpful :)
    – OpenStack
    31 mins ago
0

A non snarky answer to this is to act on material non-public information, otherwise known as insider trading, which is illegal and hard to come across if you're not in a position to regularly receive it. Otherwise, your guess is as good as mine when it comes to saying the market will go up or down. There are no statistically significant alpha strategies employable by individual traders, but you will often find people who tell you they have one. Most common is the use of technical analysis, which seeks to predict movements based purely on historical information i.e chart patterns and such. I and most financial literature believe in TA as much as Astrology (which is to say very little), and the two have interesting intersections, as seen in books like these.

Knowing what the market will do creates Arbitrage opportunities, which by definition will be exploited until they no longer exist, if they did exist at all. Believing that you as an individual can beat the market consistently over time is a very dangerous stance to take.

Improve this answer
2
  • While I'm no fan of technical analysis nor do I think that market timing via astrology makes any sense, it's worth noting that Arch Crawford has had some stellar years of performance utilizing the latter. After accurately predicting the 1987 crash, Mark Hulbert starting tracking him (Hulbert tracked the performance of major newsletters and advisory services).
    – Bob Baerker
    23 mins ago
  • Since I don't keep up with this stuff, I don't know if Crawford has had any terrible years. Here's an article noting such performance. In addition, Crawford achieved best performance in several 2 year periods as well as Market Timer of the year several times. It kinda makes you wonder if there is some substance to this :->)
    – Bob Baerker
    21 mins ago

Your Answer

OpenStack is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.