A non snarky answer to this is to act on material non-public information, otherwise known as insider trading, which is illegal and hard to come across if you're not in a position to regularly receive it. Otherwise, your guess is as good as mine when it comes to saying the market will go up or down. There are no statistically significant alpha strategies employable by individual traders, but you will often find people who tell you they have one. Most common is the use of technical analysis, which seeks to predict movements based purely on historical information i.e chart patterns and such. I and most financial literature believe in TA as much as Astrology (which is to say very little), and the two have interesting intersections, as seen in books like these.

Knowing what the market will do creates Arbitrage opportunities, which by definition will be exploited until they no longer exist, if they did exist at all. Believing that you as an individual can beat the market consistently over time is a very dangerous stance to take.