It is in the news that car insurance is higher in areas that have a higher proportion of people of colour. This is an analysis that is very easy for anyone to do, so I thought I would see what really effects this.

I used a price comparison website to get third party only quotes for the same car (2015 Astra) at three locations within London, two close together with very different house prices from here, Park Royal (price ~£302k) and West Acton (price ~£897k) and the famously expensive Chelsea. I find that it is more expensive to insure your car at more expensive locations, Park Royal = £605, West Acton = £670 and Chelsea = £2200! This is opposite of what I expected from the new above.

I can understand that claims for theft or damage to the car would be different depending on location, but why is third party only insurance dependent on where the individual lives? West Acton is only round the corner from Park Royal, the roads driven on will be very similar between these two locations.