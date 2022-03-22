This is a sizable transaction, so it might be worth your time to research this to minimize fees. The difference between a 10% fee and 0.5% fee in this case will be over $10,000.

I've done transfers of that order from Bank of America to Europe. I use an international transfer account (wise.com in my case, no advertising intended) to minimize fees. So the transfer goes

BoA US -> Wise US -> Wise Europe -> Final destination

Total fees on a large transfer were a little less than 0.5%.

This may be different in Japan, but it's possible. See https://wise.com/help/articles/2932156/guide-to-jpy-transfers

As far as I know there is no limit for BoA ACH transfers to different US accounts. It may be useful to upgrade your BoA checkings temporarily to the highest level of service since this is more likely to waive fees and don't have limits.