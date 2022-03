recently, I sold cryptocurrency to someone in Australia via a bank transfer. I had him transfer the money from his bank to my TransferWise (Wise) AUD account. A few hours ago, I got an email from Wise saying the sender's bank wants the money back, but Wise is giving me the option to deny refunds. What should I do in this situation? I already gave him the cryptocurrency, so I obviously will be losing money if I agree to the refund. However, I don't want to get into lawsuits either. Thanks a lot.