0

Since I have an employer sponsored HSA for the first time in 2021, I have completed form 8889 to report the employer and pre-tax contributions (auto deducted from my paycheck) that I made throughout the year. I made no distributions and was eligible year-round.

Since all my contributions were pre-tax (cafeteria plan), and I made no distributions, the output values of form 8889 (lines 13, 17b, and 21) are all zeros.

The form 8889 instructions (line 13) say:

HSA deduction. Enter the smaller of line 2 or line 12 here and on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), Part II, line 13

There are similar instructions on lines 17b and 21 that mention schedule 2.

I have no other reason to use these schedules, so they'll end up filled with zeros if I include them. This seems like a waste of paper, but I don't want to have my return rejected because the IRS expects to see Schedule 1 & 2 when receiving an 8889.

Should I include these schedules or will my return be accepted either way?

Improve this question
New contributor
Andrew D is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Andrew D is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.