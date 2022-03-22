I recently started a new job as an employee. The agreement was that I would provide my own tools. I was recently asked to fill out a Declaration of Condition of Employment Form (not the one related to COVID-19).

My main question is when should this form be completed? Since I just started this job and took the approach to initially buy as little as possible and will add on when the need becomes apparent. Is this form intended for tax purposes and should be completed by next tax season? Are any business related purchases supposed to be included? I'm not trying to misuse this, I just have never heard of this form before.