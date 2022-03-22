How do you calculate the deferred loss from the following:
| Buy/Sell date | QT | Proceeds | Basis | Gain/Loss |
| 2/20/21 | 50 | 300.5 | 320.5 | -20 |
| 2/20/21 | 30 | 165.8 | 196.8 | -31 |
| 2/20/21 | 3 | 14.75 | 17.75 | -3 |
