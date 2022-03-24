I have a 12 page return and I have a number or pre-stamped envelopes. I read that I should only put 3-4 pages in each envelope.
Can I submit them in multiple envelopes?
Your entire return needs to be in one envelope. The IRS has a hard enough time dealing with a return in one envelope; there is no way they will be able to process a return that is split into multiple envelopes.
If you have any more than a couple of pages, a business-sized envelope with your return folded inside just won’t work. You’ll need a full-sized manila envelope that you can slide your return into without folding.
The key is to understand how these forms are processed. They aren't going onto one person's desk to file things by taxpayer. Rather, they are opened in large quantities and typically checks will be separated for processing and everything else scanned in to a computer system. Actually, they may scan the checks too as they can now be processed fully electronically. The first page will determine the taxpayer ID (typically social security number) and that will tie everything together as it gets processed by various automated and, if needed, human means.
If you send papers in two separate envelopes:
In the US, generally a tax return is not very large. The Federal return for example (form 1040) is 2 pages long. You didn't say which State that is, but I'm not aware of any State where the tax return is 12 pages long.
However.... Most returns will come with additional forms and schedules to substantiate and explain lines on the return itself.
For example, the California tax return (Form 540) is 5 pages long and is the longest State return I've seen in the US (although I haven't seen every State's returns...). But, most people need to attach some schedules to it (Schedule CA is almost universal), which makes the total package much larger.
All the forms and schedules attached to your return should be... well... Attached to your return. No-one will keep parts of your return on their desk until all of them arrive.
So no, you should not split your 12 pages into different envelopes.