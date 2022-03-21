In the US, generally a tax return is not very large. The Federal return for example (form 1040) is 2 pages long. You didn't say which State that is, but I'm not aware of any State where the tax return is 12 pages long.

However.... Most returns will come with additional forms and schedules to substantiate and explain lines on the return itself.

For example, the California tax return (Form 540) is 5 pages long and is the longest State return I've seen in the US (although I haven't seen every State's returns...). But, most people need to attach some schedules to it (Schedule CA is almost universal), which makes the total package much larger.

All the forms and schedules attached to your return should be... well... Attached to your return. No-one will keep parts of your return on their desk until all of them arrive.

So no, you should not split your 12 pages into different envelopes.