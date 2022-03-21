I earn in USD but my home country has a different currency INR.

Pros of holding USD:

Converting to INR cost me 0.5% of the amount which I save by not converting. USD/INR rate seems to be going up for decades. More stable currency.

Pros of holding INR:

Higher interest rate by bank/govt but there is also taxation on interest.

Let's assume the interest rate is consistent. Also, assume 0.5% is a fixed charge and will remain the same forever. Let's ignore geographical risk.

Now, I want to calculate which is more attractive currency. Our variables are:

0.5% fees (straight-forward) Income taxation on interests on deposit (straight-forward too) USD/INR exchange rate improvement over the years (how do I find the statistical mathematical value?)

Assuming I don't need the money anytime soon or want to invest in stocks, how do I put all these 3 variables in an equation to find more attractive currency?

Ultimately, I want to arrive at some conclusion like "There is 90% statistical chance that I will earn x% higher interest if I invest in y currency".