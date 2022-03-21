I started a new job as a manager in September 2021. This was my first management job. In October 2021 I spent $52,000 on a continuing education course (executive education) focused on leadership. The new course absolutely helped me onboard my new role.

I've been reading about potential deductions in the US income tax for this kind of expense. It sounds like it would be eligible for a Schedule A (itemized) deduction, but when browsing my tax preparation software it says I am actually not eligible.

I have searched multiple online resources but they don't provide details on how to claim this deduction. How can I find out specific information on eligibility?