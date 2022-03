Schwab may provide the checking/savings distinction along with the routing and account number. You may have to call/email Schwab to confirm, if it isn't listed. I've always just checked the "checking" box for such accounts (never with Schwab, though), and not had any issue. YMMV.

One consideration is that if you get it deposited to the brokerage account instead of your checking account (rather than in addition to), and this results in no automatic deposits to your checking account, you may end up running into fees with your checking account. Verify the fee schedule (and how to avoid each fee) for your checking account to avoid any unpleasant surprises.

The only tax implication is that this is income and you must pay income tax on it. This is already true whether it goes to your brokerage account or checking account, or gets handed to you as a paper check or as cash.