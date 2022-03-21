If I were to ask you, "Is there any advantage to buying an XYZ TV from Amazon or from WalMart", you'd most likely say "No, only the best price matters".

It's the same with annuities except that they are far more complex products that offer a variety of features, many of which overlap with others but usually some that are different. This lack of standardization often makes it hard to comparison shop. But in the end, that's the best that you can do - shop around and determine what appears to be best suited for your needs.