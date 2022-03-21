Recently a Standing Order from my account has started appearing on my bank statement as an 'Unpaid Standing Order'. The money goes out of the account, but is then returned. I have sufficient cleared funds, so that isn't the problem. What is going on? What action should I take?
2Have you spoken to your bank about this? If so then what did they say?– JustAnotherCoder50 mins ago
I've just checked with the bank, and the payment is being returned by the other account. I'm now investigating why that would be... I will update with an Answer if I can solve this mystery.– EleventhDoctor25 mins ago