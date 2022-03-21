0

Recently a Standing Order from my account has started appearing on my bank statement as an 'Unpaid Standing Order'. The money goes out of the account, but is then returned. I have sufficient cleared funds, so that isn't the problem. What is going on? What action should I take?

Improve this question
New contributor
EleventhDoctor is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • 2
    Have you spoken to your bank about this? If so then what did they say?
    – JustAnotherCoder
    50 mins ago
  • I've just checked with the bank, and the payment is being returned by the other account. I'm now investigating why that would be... I will update with an Answer if I can solve this mystery.
    – EleventhDoctor
    25 mins ago

Your Answer

EleventhDoctor is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.