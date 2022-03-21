Sometimes IBAN transfers can arrive the day they are made, and at most (at least in Germany) I think they can take 5 days to arrive in the recipients bank account.
Why? What is going on that makes them take time?
Thank you
Stack Exchange network consists of 179 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Sometimes IBAN transfers can arrive the day they are made, and at most (at least in Germany) I think they can take 5 days to arrive in the recipients bank account.
Why? What is going on that makes them take time?
Thank you