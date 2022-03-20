0

From this article, When To Use Pre-Tax Vs Roth 401(k) Contributions, I'm confused on how the 31% difference was calculated from the given example:

For example, if your household taxable income is $500,000, you're in the 35% marginal tax bracket.¹ If you retire in 2022 and have taxable income of $340,000 from pre-tax retirement accounts, you're at the top of the 24% marginal tax bracket for married couples. So the question is: should you pay tax now or later? With only basic math, the tax on ordinary income is 31% more while working vs the year after.

I don't have a strong grasp on taxes, but from using the 2021 and 2022 filling jointly tax tables I calculated:

2021: $95,686 + .35($500,000-$418,850) = $124,088.5

2022: $30,427 + .24($340,000 - $178,150) = $69271

This gives a ~79% difference between the tax amounts. Any explanation on this would be greatly appreciated, thank you.

