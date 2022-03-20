So I just found out I owed some debt to a shitty hospital and they sent it off to a debt collector without even trying to reach me to pay it or tell me anything. My question is why hasn't it shown up on my credit report and is there any benefit for me to paying the debt collector right now given that it's not impacting my credit score now?

Obviously having debt to a collector is bad for your credit score, but what happens if you pay it off right when it shows up on your credit score? Does your score go back up to its original value immediately, or does the debt collection cause long lasting harm?

For some reason the debt collector hasn't influenced my credit score at all yet. Will they just forget about it? My plan is to just wait until it affects my credit score (if it ever does) then I'll make the payment and everything goes back to what it was. Anything else I should consider?