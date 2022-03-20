1

I live in NY, and recently online casinos have become legal, with many of them offering some pretty lucrative bonuses to sign up.

For example, Caesars NY offers a 100% deposit match "first bet insurance", capped at $1,100. If you lose, you get your stake back in the form of a free bet token (which you can use to place additional bets). You can use this any time in the following 30 days and for any bet with odds of -200 or better (some sites don't mention the -200 or better, but I found it on https://www.empirestakes.com/caesars-sportsbook). What is the effective bonus I would be getting? I was thinking let's say I deposit $1,100 and have a 50/50 shot at winning, then my effective winnings are .50(2,220) + .50(1,100) = 1,650 with a $550 profit.

Is my analysis correct? I am unsure as I don't have any experience with sports betting. Also do you think it is safe to assume I have a 50/50 shot of winning, or if not what would be more realistic?

