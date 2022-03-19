I have been doing both to backdoor Roth IRA conversion and also the mega backdoor Roth IRA conversion.

There's some ambiguity about whether congress is going to disallow these.

Every paycheck I contribute after-tax money to my 401k, which then has automatic Roth in-plan conversion. But I need to manually invoke the rollover to the Roth IRA. There are no fees charged for this.

However I have usually done this once a year. Now I am thinking I might do it every paycheck.

Is there a downside to performing too many rollover?