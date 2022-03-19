0

My liquid (stocks, crypto, cash) net worth is $350K and Illiquid (startup stock) is around $1M.

I'm 29, have no debt and live in a tax-free country, and have no taxes on income or cap gains. I make about $78K/year and have about $42K in annual expenses.

I'm thinking of buying an apartment in cash for about $200K as I don't qualify for a mortgage (complicated reasons).

If I do that I'll save about $4,800/year for not having to pay rent. But I find putting the same amount in USDC and getting a 10% APY will get me $20K in annual yield.

So financially USDC looks like a better option. It's also fairly liquid, doesn't tie up a big chunk of my cash compared to Real Estate, and gives me a nice passive income for no effort.

But I also understand that buying a place or my own will give me a sense of security.

I have a very stable job and my goal is to have my passive income cover as much of my expenses.

Any thoughts on what's the best route?

