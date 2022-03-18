0

I need ITIN for opening Paypal and other accounts. I am not US resident but I do have a registered US company. Is there an easy way to get ITIN? What are the specific requirements and how can I start the process.

1
  • 6
    I'm voting to close this question because : probably fits better on Money.SE.
    – xngtng
    5 hours ago
2

Yes, you can get ITIN if you have a registered US company and you are required to report your earnings to IRS. The conditions might vary depending on your usecase. I would recommend getting help from Tax consultants.

2
  • 1
    Thanks for sharing this. Where should I look for tax consultants?
    – Steven
    5 hours ago
  • 1
    You can search online for tax consultants specific to your use case. I am sure there are a lot of sites.
    – Ali Ahmed
    5 hours ago

